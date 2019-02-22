Share offer aims to raise £1m for wind farm scheme

A society formed to let people own a stake in the Assel Valley wind farm near Girvan, in Ayrshire, hopes to raise £1 million through a public share offer.

Assel Valley Community Renewables Society is behind the move, with social enterprise Energy4All involved to boost the community involvement in the wind farm. People in Ayrshire and renewable energy supporters nationwide can purchase shares from £250, and the society will create a fund for the benefit of the local community closest to the wind farm site.

Assel Valley wind farm has been developed and built by Falck Renewables Wind and comprises ten Nordex N90 wind turbines each rated 2.5 megawatts (MW). The total installed capacity is 25MW generating about 84,000 MW hours annually.

Erin Hunter, Falck Renewables’ community relations manager, said: “We have always been determined as a company to offer local people the chance to have a stake in their local wind farm.”