New BP North Sea fields to produce 30,000 oil barrels a day

Energy giant BP has announced plans to develop two new North Sea oil fields capable of producing up to 30,000 barrels a day.

The firm said investment in the Alligin and Vorlich satellite fields totalled around £420 million, with the two sites holding a combined 50 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

The fields, which are located close to existing infrastructure meaning they can be developed quickly, are expected to begin operation in 2020.

Alligin, a two-well development west of Shetland, will be “tied back” or connected to BP’s Glen Lyon vessel.

Vorlich, also a two-well development in the central North Sea, will be connected to the Ithaca Energy-operated FPF-1 facility.

BP confirmed engineering firm Subsea 7 will install the Alligin pipelines, with work expected to begin next year.

Meanwhile the company is “finalising its contracting strategy” for the Vorlich project.

BP North Sea Regional President Ariel Flores said: “Through our Alligin and Vorlich developments we are simplifying and accelerating the stages of delivery to improve project cycle time, reduce costs and, importantly, add new production to our North Sea portfolio.

“These projects follow on from a period of record investment by BP in the North Sea which helped deliver our Quad 204 project last year and will deliver our Clair Ridge project which is planned to start-up later in 2018.

“While not on the same scale as Quad 204 and Clair Ridge, Alligin and Vorlich will lead to significant production gains and further demonstrate BP’s commitment to the North Sea.”

BP and Shell each hold 50% stakes in Allign, while BP has 66% of Vorlich alongside Ithaca Energy’s 33% share.