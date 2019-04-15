Malin Group names energy veteran Penman to lead new division

Glasgow-based marine ­services firm Malin Group has appointed an energy industry stalwart to head up its newly launched offshore installation arm.

Graham Penman has joined as business unit manager at Malin React, which specialises in the rapid installation of offshore marine equipment onto vessels, focusing on the defence, renewables and ­offshore oil and gas sectors.

Penman has more than 25 years’ experience in engineering, subsea installation, construction and project-management roles in the oil and gas industries and has previously held positions with Subsea 7, DOF Subsea UK, Bibby Offshore, Helix Energy Solutions and GAP Subsea.

He will be based across Malin’s offices in Glasgow – in the South Rotunda – and Aberdeen to oversee work including vessel-assessment and seafastening design, with an emphasis on handling projects at short notice.

Since joining the business, Penman has led the completion of a complex vessel mobilisation for the Nato Submarine Rescue System (NSRS), a personnel rescue service ­co-owned by France, Norway and the UK and managed by subsea operator JFD.

A 25-strong Malin React team was responsible for the overall build and integration of the NSRS onto a UK naval service ship at King George V Dock in Glasgow.

The division is one of seven subsidiary brands that make up Malin Marine, formally known as Malin Marine Consultants Aberdeen. Malin Marine is part of Malin Group.

Penman said: “With the capacity to undertake complex projects at extremely short notice, Malin React’s expert team has extensive experience in the defence, renewables and offshore oil and gas industries – key ­sectors for the business’s overall strategic development.

“Working alongside JFD in the completion of this exercise deployment is a prime example of the Malin React offering where time is critical and there is a requirement for turnkey mobilisation services.” Graham Tait, managing director at Malin Marine, added: “Malin React is born from demand within the industry but bolstered by the knowledge and reputation of Malin Marine Consultants – so we’re delighted to have Graham as its business unit manager.

“His unrivalled skillsets across many different ­sectors combined with a hugely impressive track record in delivering vessel mobilisations puts the operation in extremely good hands as it undertakes an ambitious ­trajectory of growth.”