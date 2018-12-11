Lux and University of Strathclyde win funding for oil and gas data analysis tool

A chemical monitoring technology firm and researchers from the University of Strathclyde have won funding to work on a new tool to help protect oil and gas infrastructure from corrosion.

The Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC) has awarded a grant to Edinburgh-based Lux Assure and the university to further develop the company’s technology to provide a data analysis tool to help firms deploy the correct dosage of chemicals used to prevent corrosion. The project aims to facilitate quicker decision-making, reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Ian Phillips, chief executive of OGIC, said: “Asset integrity management is vital to ensure that offshore operations are carried out safely and efficiently. The technology being developed by Lux Assure is an excellent example of how automated data management can bring major benefits to offshore operations.”

Lux specialises in technologies to monitor difficult-to-detect chemicals used in the the oil and gas industry.

Chief executive Emma Perfect said: “This project will enable Lux Assure to provide information to our clients both on-site and in real-time, informing them of optimal corrosion inhibitor dosage and enabling prompt decision making on chemical injection.

“Chemical use plays an important part in protecting oilfield assets, and technologies such as CoMic enable better chemical management. Automated data analytics tools for use on-site, will facilitate quicker decision-making and deliver significant benefits to clients.”