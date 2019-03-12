Heat battery specialist Sunamp inks fresh Chinese deal

East Lothian-based thermal energy storage specialist Sunamp is targeting the global residential market after agreeing to develop a new green energy product with a major Chinese manufacturer.

Sunamp has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jiangsu Gomon Renewable Energy Development Co which aims to create an “innovative and unique” heat pump water heater for household use.

The Tranent firm’s UniQ batteries store heat from renewable sources, while Gomon produces heating tanks. Sunamp described the Chinese company as “one of the largest manufacturers of water tanks in the world”.

Signed at Frankfurt’s ISH, an international trade fair for the responsible management of water and energy in buildings, the MoU sets out the terms for manufacturing and marketing the eco-friendly heating product in China and worldwide.

The tie-up follows a trip by Sunamp to Gomon’s headquarters in Xinqiao in October, and comes the year after the battery maker signed an MoU with Chinese solar energy company Trina Solar.

Chief executive Andrew Bissell said: “We are honoured that Gomon has chosen to work with Sunamp to stay at the forefront of innovation in developing low carbon hot water solutions.

“Our heat batteries are proven to be around four times smaller for the same capacity and around four times more energy efficient than the hot water tanks they replace, and they cut carbon emissions and fuel costs.

“This is an exciting collaboration that will bring new choices for consumers who care about home comfort, efficiency and the environment.”

Tingwei Fan, deputy general manager at Gomon, added: “This cooperation will help Gomon to provide new and efficient thermal storage solutions for their customers across the world.”