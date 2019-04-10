Dundee’s Powercases agrees major membership deal

Powercases (Scotland), the Dundee power products supplier, has landed its second deal with a major membership organisation after agreeing terms with the Caravan and Motorhome Club (CAMC).

The firm now offers five of its off-grid charging devices to CAMC members at privileged prices.

This follows a deal with the Royal Yachting Association and gives the business access to more than one million campers, tourers and sailors.

Launched last year, Powercases (Scotland) has a partnership to exclusively represent the Canadian Powercases brand of lithium-ion rechargeable power packs and cases in Europe.

MD Peter Waggott anticipates the firm will agree further deals later in the year.

He said: “Having power on demand when you’re travelling or at a camp site without mains power for campers is essential these days given how reliant we are on our mobile phones and laptops.

“We’re very pleased to have linked up with a third trusted brand and expect to be announcing more similar agreements in other sectors this year.”