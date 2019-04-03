Drager lands £1 million trio of North Sea deals

Safety equipment firm Drager Marine & Offshore has secured North Sea contracts worth more than £1 million altogether to supply gas detection gear for oil and gas platforms.

The firm – which has a major base in Aberdeen – will supply monitors to 23 platforms over a five-year period under the terms of three new agreements with major operators.

They will see a total of more than 1,700 personal gas monitors designed to warn staff of potentially dangerous levels of combustible gases and vapours such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and hydrogen sulphide.

Drager will also provide kit to maintain the monitors while offshore, ensuring they are safe for use.

Sales manager Lawrie Kerr said: “These contracts demonstrate the value our technologies offer in protecting personnel in oil and gas, as operators continue to invest in safety as one of their top priorities in exploration and production.”