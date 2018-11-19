Aberdeen’s Keenan Recycling pushes south of Border

Aberdeen-headquartered waste management firm Keenan Recycling has embarked on a push south of the Border.

The firm said that its expansion into the north-east of England would create up to 40 jobs over the next two years in roles including sales, account management and fleet drivers.

With its roots in the garden composting business, Keenan Recycling launched its own commercial food waste collection service in Scotland in 2010. It now processes more than 150,000 tonnes of organic waste a year, turning it into compost and electricity.

The company will work with local businesses and other waste management firms in the north-east of England to collect food waste. It will be transported to a biogas plant in County Durham where it will be put through an anaerobic digester and recycled into electricity.

Keenan Recycling currently employs more than 90 people across a range of roles in its Aberdeen head office and bases in Edinburgh and Fife.

Grant Keenan, managing director, said: “We’re very excited to expand our food waste management service to England and we’re looking forward to working with businesses south of the Border who are conscious about creating a greener environment.

“Although it is a legal requirement in Scotland, recycling food waste in England is a concept that many will not be familiar with, but we hope that we can encourage individuals to really think about the food they throw away, rather than it going to landfill.”