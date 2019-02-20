Energy recruiter launches in Copenhagen

An Edinburgh-based renewable energy focused recruiter is growing its presence in Scandinavia with an office opening in green energy hub Copenhagen.

Cathcart Energy has also appointed Nanna Bendixen to the role of consultant, taking over responsibility for the company’s existing accounts in Denmark and leading the team in adding new clients to its growing portfolio.

The firm said the move to Denmark will allow it to bolster its presence in the region and expand its services to an even wider pan-European market, “cementing its reputation as the go-to recruitment specialists in this increasingly important sector”.

It has already seen major growth in Sweden, and has an office in Malmö.

The energy business also pointed out that the Danish wind sector is one of the most established in the world, home to global wind energy giants including Vestas Wind Systems and Orsted.

Luke Westendarp, director of Cathcart Energy, commented: “For years Denmark has been a pioneer of renewable energy, particularly in the offshore wind sector.

He added: “This heavy focus on green energy in the region has opened up numerous opportunities for our company, and given the increasing demand for more high-end technical staff in Denmark right now, the time could not be better for Cathcart Energy to expand here.

Cathcart Energy was set up in 2013 by Westendarp in partnership with Cathcart Associates’ MDs Gordon Kaye and Sam Wason.