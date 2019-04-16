Ellon engineer SengS unveils new MD

A North-east engineering specialist has unveiled a change in leadership as it targets growth in the subsea market.

Ellon-based SengS, which provides engineering, testing, control and hydraulic systems and tools for clients in the energy industry, has named David Benison as its new managing director.

Most recently leader of subsea lifecycle services at energy firm Aker Solutions, Glasgow-born Benison has 30 years’ experience in senior management roles.

His responsibilities will include driving continued growth in the subsea sector through provision of engineering consultancy, mechanical and hydraulic assembly, and specialist high pressure and environmental testing.

SengS has invested £4.4 million in the past five years to develop its almost 10,000 square foot Ellon test facility, where Benison will be based.

The firm, which has operations UK-wide, was acquired by Dundee-headquartered manufacturing services provider Pryme Group in 2016.

It currently works for clients in the North Sea, Norway, Azerbaijan, the Middle East and western Africa.

Benison said: “I’m pleased to have taken on this important strategic role at such an exciting time for SengS and look forward to the chance to strengthen relationships with our customer base, develop the brand identity and identify new opportunities for growth.

“Working alongside the wider Pryme Group, the potential is there to grow SengS into a serious player within the subsea sector; building upon the investment made to strengthen the business’ existing capabilities over recent years.”

Pryme Group chief executive Angus Gray added: “David’s expertise and extensive network across the oil and gas industry will create opportunities for the business to move up the supply chain and deal directly with operators and other top-tier customers more frequently.”