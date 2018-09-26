EICC to give students insight into £40bn UK events industry

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is paving the way for a career in the £40 billion UK events industry with a showcase event planned for 5 October to educate students from schools, colleges and universities about the opportunities available.

The showcase will see students taken on tours of the venue before listening to a line-up of guest speakers from the industry, including ExecSpace CEO and founder Emma Little and Sheraton Grand Hotel general manager Tristan Nesbitt.

Marshall Dallas, chief executive of the EICC, said: “The business events industry is a fast-growing segment of Scotland and the UK’s economy and our master’s degree which we run in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University is not only unique, we also think it’s one of the best of its kind anywhere in the world.

“It can lead to an exciting career in an industry that continues to grow year after year, by arming candidates with a skill set that will allow them to fast-track their way in the national and international business tourism sector.”

Dean Matheson, a sales executive at the EICC and a graduate of events management from Edinburgh College, was instrumental in designing the open day which is set to become an annual fixture.

He said: “Having had first-hand experience of the importance for students linking up with industry during their studies, we’re excited to launch the open day and to provide a platform for the event industry talent of the future.”