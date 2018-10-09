EICC boosts ranks in bid to grow association business

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) has made a string of appointments to its sales team for association business, in response to a notable increase in the last 12 to 18 months in hosting UK and global events of this kind.

The new hires include Lyndsey Rafferty who joins as associations sales manager, Elaine Miller in the role of associations business development manager, and Aaron McKeen who takes on the post of associations researcher.

Furthermore, Ekaterina Alison steps up as interim head of associations business development.

EICC chief executive Marshall Dallas said: “We have made these hires to reflect not only the increasing number of association conferences that we are attracting to Edinburgh, but also with an eye on stepping up our efforts to attract even more association business to the venue… the new positions are about our desire to further improve our skill sets as we prepare for our next phase of growth.”

The centre said it experienced a “record” 2017, with delegate numbers up to almost 100,000 and hosting about 200 conferences and events.