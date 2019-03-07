Edrington executive steps up to become Macallan managing director

The head of Asia Pacific and India for spirits group Edrington has been named as the new managing director for its Macallan single malt brand.

Igor Boyadjian, who is currently based in Singapore, will succeed Scott McCroskie who was recently appointed as the Edinburgh group’s chief executive.

McCroskie said Boyadjian will bring valuable international experience to the role, having lived and worked in South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, adding: “Igor’s strong commercial background, entrepreneurial mind-set and deep understanding of prestige brands will ensure that The Macallan will continue to grow and prosper.”

Boyadjian will take up the position on 1 April and will move to Scotland with his family in the summer.

He said: “Under Scott’s leadership, The Macallan has demonstrated a constant pursuit of excellence and dedication to creating the finest single malt Scotch Whisky.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to work alongside a dedicated and talented group of people all over the world, whose mastery, creativity and pride for the brand have helped push the boundaries to make The Macallan what it is today. I am looking forward to my role in continuing to drive innovation in the brand that will inspire future generations of consumers, while staying true to our deep rooted heritage and traditions.”