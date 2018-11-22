Edinburgh vaping firm rolls out new production facility

Edinburgh-based vaping specialist Vaporized is pumping £2 million into a “state-of-the art” manufacturing facility as it looks to ramp up production to meet demand.

The new operation is being delivered from the firm’s headquarters at Terston House in the capital. It will allow the fast-growing business to oversee product development, distribution and retail operations.

The move has also led to the creation of some 20 specialist jobs, covering areas of expertise such as chemistry and flavour mixing.

News of the expansion comes as the latest figures reveal that there are almost three million people now vaping in the UK, with the market growing rapidly.

The firm recently outlined plans to open 200 further stores in the UK in the next three years, and double its staff to 1,000 to support such plans.

Director Doug Mutter said: “Making this infrastructure investment will ensure we are able to respond to the demands of our customers as we forge ahead with ambitious growth plans.

“The vaping market will continue to grow as increasing numbers of smokers recognise its benefits in helping people to make the switch from smoking.

“Investing in our manufacturing and product development expertise gives us a real competitive advantage and the ability to bring our customers the most comprehensive range of quality-approved products.

“By strengthening our end-to-end operational structure and maintaining a commitment to consumer education, we can forge ahead with confidence and truly cement our position as the UK’s leading vaping specialist.”

Mutter also revealed that the company was now developing and manufacturing products on behalf of major US brands such as Arc Distro, Bad Drip and Charlies Chalkdust.

He added: “We have invested heavily in growing our product development expertise, from chemists to flavouring mixologists.

“Having this collaborative capability ensures that we are able to respond to consumer demand and bring our customers the most comprehensive range of quality-approved products.

“It has also given us the opportunity and ability to develop product development partnerships with major US brands looking to expand their operations in Europe.

“We see this as a real area of growth as international brands respond to growing consumer demand.”

Vaporized, which was established in 2012, already has more than 100 stores across the UK.

The firm pointed to a report by Public Health England which estimates that vaping is at least 95 per cent less harmful than smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes.

Figures suggest that some two million people in the UK have already quit smoking by switching to vaping, with 500,000 more trying to switch.