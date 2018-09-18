Edinburgh’s Vialex has UK in sights with new office

Scottish legal services firm Vialex is extending its reach after opening an operation south of the Border.

The satellite office in Berwick-Upon-Tweed will serve the firm’s existing client base in the north of England and provide a platform from which to expand further.

The Edinburgh-based company is ultimately looking to extend its footprint across the whole of the UK.

Vialex chief executive Keith Anderson said the business was looking to take its legal counsel and transaction services, together with its HR and health and safety offering, to the widest audience possible.

“We have always been focused on the UK as a whole, and have clients the length and breadth of the country,” he said. “The office in Berwick, and others to follow, will increase further our visibility south of the Border, and also allow us to access the talent pools that undoubtedly exist in all the regions of the UK.

“In the immediate term this will take us closer to our clients in the north of England and will enable us to raise our profile in the business community in the region.”

Rachel Stewart, a senior legal adviser who recently joined the firm, will be based in the new Berwick premises, which will have capacity for ten staff at any time, most of whom it is anticipated will be drawn from the Borders and Northumbria eventually.

Vialex has doubled to a 32-strong team in just over two years.