Edinburgh’s GTS Solutions bolsters board

GTS Solutions, the Edinburgh-based private security provider that operates as a social enterprise, has bolstered its board with the appointment of its first operations director.

Tracey Smith joins the business from London-based health and social care provider Lifeways where she was regional training manager for Scotland for the past two years.

She joins fellow directors Alistair Allan, Chris Thewlis and Lindsay Hamilton on the board of GTS, which last year saw its turnover double to £1 million.

The firm delivers the “securing futures employability” programme from the profits it generates from security services to its customers. To date, that programme has helped more than 200 individuals into sustained full-time employment.

Smith said: “In recent years GTS has been something of a flagship for social enterprise in Scotland and it is a privilege to be its first operations director.

“The company has exciting plans going forward and that was one of the main reasons why I agreed to take on this role.”

Chief executive Thewlis said: “With our expansion plans, we recognised the need for an operations director and Tracey fitted the role perfectly. She brings a wealth of experience to the job and will be a huge asset to the company.”

Prior to her role with Lifeways, Smith spent five years as recruitment and training manager with SCRT, an Edinburgh-based firm providing home care support to people living throughout Scotland.