Edinburgh’s Engine Yard helps power up Rettie & Co

A key residential development on the site of Edinburgh’s historic tram depot has helped push sales over the £100 million mark for the new homes unit of property firm Rettie & Co.

The firm is the appointed agent for UK developer Places for People, and has been marketing the Engine Yard’s 376 homes, which include one, two and three-bedroomed apartments, duplexes and penthouses.

Rettie’s new homes unit, which is headed by director Nick Watson, has seen sales values top £100m over the last 12 months, primarily in east central Scotland, with more than 200 properties sold.

The team has sold out 15 developments over the course of the year and is currently sole agent for 28 developments totalling in excess of 750 properties.

Watson said: “The Engine Yard is an excellent example of how we are able to work with developers as a part of the design team right through to the sale process and beyond with a view to maximising value for everyone concerned.

“While we have traditionally focused on the east and central Scotland market, we are also actively looking at other opportunities in and around Glasgow and the west of Scotland.”

Highlights over the period include launching the Craighouse Development in Morningside for Quartermile Developments, being appointed agent for City & Country’s The Playfair at Donaldson’s and commencing sales on the 600-plus unit masterplan The Ropeworks in Leith on behalf of The Teague Group and S1 Developments.