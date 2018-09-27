Edinburgh’s Diet Chef makes move to West Lothian

Diet Chef has become the latest firm to move into Brucefield Industry Park in Livingston.

The firm, which has more than 200,000 customers, has leased 2 Rennie Square, extending to 37,000 square feet, on a ten-year lease.

The deal is the latest secured by property adviser Colliers International acting jointly with Denwolf Asset Management. Diet Chef is relocating from Newbridge in Edinburgh. The deal is the 14th new letting or renewal at Brucefield in the last year.

Lewis Pentland, associate director for industrial and logistics at Colliers, said: “We’re making continuous progress here, with unit refurbishments, renewed leases and growing interest from new occupiers.”