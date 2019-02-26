Edinburgh’s Boyd Legal spreads wings with new Fife base

Edinburgh-headquartered Boyd Legal has pledged to provide “fresh and locally-focused” services for Fife residents after opening a new base in the Kingdom.

The firm, which also operates from offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness, has moved into a “showpiece” operation at 1 Townsend Place in Kirkcaldy as it looks to ramp up its presence in the area.

Boyd had previously acquired Kirkcaldy-based Gibson & Spears, Dow & Son and was operating from its East Fergus Place office.

Peter Aitken, former proprietor of Gibson & Spears, Dow & Son, will continue to be the main principal but the Kirkcaldy team will be augmented with the appointment of corporate/commercial solicitor Kelly Matthews.

Managing director Peter Boyd said: “We are a family firm with a family-run ethos. That means we are big enough to offer high quality levels of expertise that smaller legal practices in Fife may find difficult to provide, yet we can be accessible and approachable at all times.”

Aitken added: “While I have worked in the legal sector in the Kingdom all my life, the expansion of Boyd Legal is a really exciting time for me.”