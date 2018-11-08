Edinburgh recruiter Denholm teams up with Austrian-based player

Edinburgh-based executive search, recruitment and employer brand agency Denholm is extending its global reach after being chosen to be the UK partner of Vienna-headquartered global executive search group Talentor, which operates in 28 countries.

Nicki Denholm, chief executive and founding director of the Scottish firm, said: “When we were contacted by Talentor, we soon realised we have a very similar approach – that local expertise combined with a global network is key to finding transformational talent.”

And John Denholm, Denholm’s executive chairman, said: “We are already seeing the benefits of the alliance and are working with some of Talentor’s clients in Europe. From a strategic point of view, we also believe this is a timely move as we look ahead to Brexit and shortage of people talent on the domestic front.”

Also commenting was Michael Sarsteiner, chief executive of Talentor, who said that while the Austrian company is “executive search on an international level, it’s also crucial that we can leverage the local know-how of our partners”.

He added: “We were attracted to Denholm’s reputation, performance, people and culture and we think the business is a great fit for our global network.”

Denholm added that it is on track for a record 2018, with increasing board level assignments, the growth of both its Edinburgh and Glasgow offices, and new client wins including ScotRail, National Galleries, Scottish Investment Trust and Hilton Worldwide “all contributing to increased revenues”.