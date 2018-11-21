Edinburgh ranks in top ten global cities for career opportunities

Edinburgh has ranked in the top ten of a new index analysing the world’s best employment hubs.

The Scottish capital placed tenth in a study by Berlin-based start-up Movinga, which ranked career opportunities around the globe.

Edinburgh posted the highest expat employment rate in the top ten, at 9.18, although its score for women’s opportunity for advancement was the lowest of the elite group, at 6.53.

The city also ranked as the second-best UK city, behind London (which took the sixth spot globally) and in front of Manchester, which came in 26th overall.

Glasgow was listed as the fifth-best location in the UK and came in 32nd place on the global index.

US city Boston topped the worldwide list, followed by Munich – one of four German cities to break the top ten – and Calgary, Canada.

The report was based on data examining three key areas: economic strength for start-ups and established businesses; standard of living, including disposable income and healthcare benefits; ansd the inclusion of women, youth and expats in the workforce.

Finn Age Hänsel, MD at Movinga, warned that the current political climate could lead to UK cities becoming less attractive to job-seekers.

He said: “Digitalisation means that companies can now attract skilled employees from all four corners of the globe, so for talented job-seekers, there are now more career opportunities than ever before.

“The huge uncertainty surrounding Brexit will very likely affect the UK’s labour market.

“Expats are increasingly unsure of their status, corporations are threatening to leave, and skilled millennials who are disappointed with the current government are seeking opportunities abroad.”

Meanwhile, a separate study from job board Caterer.com revealed that the UK is the top destination for workers in the hospitality sector.

In a survey of 21,000 hospitality workers in the EU, 16 per cent chose the UK as the most desirable place to work, closely followed by Switzerland and Germany, each with 14 per cent of the vote.

Neil Pattison, director at Caterer.com, said: “The UK offers some of the most diverse roles in the sector with an abundance of opportunities to grow and learn for workers to put down roots long-term.

“To remain competitive, employers need to consider how supporting candidates through the relocation process and beyond will attract employees.”