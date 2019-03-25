Edinburgh office with space for 1,100 seeks occupier

An office building billed as the largest of its kind currently available in Edinburgh has been released by Royal Bank of Scotland for occupation.

Property experts said The Younger Building at Redheughs Avenue in South Gyle was the largest Grade A office building available within the city.

It offers up to 89,863 square feet of space – sufficient to accommodate more than 1,100 employees. The building is available to lease at a quoting rent of £21 per sq ft per annum.

James Thomson of joint letting agent Cushman & Wakefield said: “With the city centre bereft of new space and little development underway, the availability of The Younger Building is an exciting opportunity for one or more progressive companies to occupy a very efficient and flexible building which can be tailored to match their work practices.”

Ben Reed of joint letting agent JLL added: “The ability to occupy a building which is so well connected to Edinburgh city centre, the airport, and the wider Central Belt is a rarity in the city at present, and to do so at a substantial discount to city centre occupation costs makes a compelling case for businesses to consider The Younger Building as an option.”