Edinburgh office development targets co-workers

A property redevelopment in the west of Edinburgh could help meet the city’s demand for co-working space.

The former Shapes auction warehouse was purchased last year by SRA Ventures, the Edinburgh-based investment specialist owned by entrepreneur Shaf Rasul.

Pre-lets to retail and leisure tenants have already been agreed on 80 per cent of the 38,000 square foot property, which will now be known as Sighthill One.

In the latest phase of development, Allied Surveyors Scotland has been appointed as joint letting agent, alongside Graham & Sibbald, to market and secure occupiers for 8,000 sq ft of office space.

Allied’s director of commercial agency (east), Iain Mercer, said: “Edinburgh is a hot spot for entrepreneurs, tech firms, creatives and freelancers.

“While there are options for co-working spaces in the city centre, the availability dwindles the further out of town you go. Sighthill One is a great opportunity for an operator to open such a centre.”

Rasul added: “We are pleased with the progress and interest shown so far in Sighthill One and look forward to the office element of the project taking shape.”

Work on the accommodation is due to get underway in the autumn with completion anticipated in spring 2019.