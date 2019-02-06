Edinburgh fertility specialist bought by Irish peer

An Edinburgh-based fertility specialist has been acquired by an Irish peer for an undisclosed sum.

The takeover of the capital’s Fertility Clinics Abroad will enable Dublin-based IVF Media to broaden its portfolio, by offering new advisory services for patients looking for IVF treatment using their own eggs.

Fertility Clinics is an online portal providing advice to patients seeking fertility treatment in Europe and beyond.

Caroline Phillips, former chief executive of Fertility Clinics Abroad, said: “After seven years running Fertility Clinics Abroad, it is time for new ideas and a fresh approach.

“I believe IVF Media have the experience and passion to take the business to the next level. Having access to free, impartial advice is incredibly important to people embarking on an IVF journey abroad.

“It is great to see that IVF Media can now cater for people seeking IVF using their own eggs.”

Jakub Dejewski, chief executive of IVF Media, said: “Our acquisition of Fertility Clinics Abroad represents a major step forward for IVF Media. We are now able to broaden our service offering to people who want to undergo IVF using their own eggs.

“There is a huge demand for IVF services across Europe. Our aim is to facilitate the patient journey by offering impartial advice from leading experts within the industry, as well as other patients who have undergone fertility treatment. This acquisition allows us to cater for any IVF treatment enquiry.”