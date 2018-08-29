Edinburgh construction social enterprise Rebuild begins Leith project

An Edinburgh-based construction social enterprise is supporting five local trainees back into work as they convert seven shipping containers into artist studios as part of a wider community regeneration project in Leith.

Rebuild supports people with barriers to work such as ex-offenders, formerly homeless, sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health difficulties.

They focus on helping those with barriers to work gain valuable learning, skills and self-confidence through live, on-site construction training.

Paul Hunter, founder of Rebuild, cited the cost savings around keeping people with a history of offending out of the criminal justice system.

Hunter added: “We work with our trainees with the view to helping them change their path and learn new skills that will help them towards a brighter more prosperous future. An important part of this is allowing them to earn money whilst they learn, so we support them by paying the living wage.”

The wider project, breathing new life into the old tram depot site on Leith Walk, is being funded by the Scottish Government (£750,000) and the City of Edinburgh Council (£530,000).

Delivered for the council by development partner Hub South East, with the main contractor being Morrison Construction, the initiative will see an at-risk building brought back into use, as well as providing much-needed space for artists and other creative entrepreneurs, managed by art and education trust Out of the Blue.