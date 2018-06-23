Edinburgh-based Vialex in growth mode

Have your say

Vialex, the Edinburgh-based legal services firm, is expanding its range of services alongside new key appointments.

The firm is broadening its offering to clients with an expansion of its advisory work in property and data protection.

The practice has hired experienced lawyer Katie Corrigan as head of real estate – a newly-created position.

Corrigan, originally from Glasgow, joins from Brodies where she spent three-and-a-half years as an associate. She worked at Tods Murray for ten years, specialising in the hospitality and leisure sector. Previously she spent two years at Maclay Murray and Spens.

Corrigan said: “A lot of corporate deals have a property element and I am here to support Vialex with that but also to grow our real estate business in its own right.”

Also joining the firm is Catriona Melton, who has been appointed a senior legal adviser, specialising in data protection.

Aberdeen-born Melton was previously in-house counsel with Hymans Robertson and before that worked in a similar role at Aegon UK. At Vialex she will also advise clients on general compliance and commercial matters.

A number of hires have also been made into the firm’s transaction services team, including Zoe Fowlie who trained and qualified with Gillespie Macandrew.

Keith Dinsmore, chief operating officer, said: “These appointments demonstrate our ambition to grow and develop other specialist service lines in response to our clients’ needs.”