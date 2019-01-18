Eden Scott donates to raise STEM awareness

Recruiter Eden Scott is supporting a charity initiative to raise awareness of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects in schools.

The Scots firm will donate one pound to British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) STEM programme for every CV uploaded to its database in January, traditionally a busy month for the recruitment sector.

PhD students whose research is supported by BHF developed the initiative to combat the ongoing decline in the number of children studying STEM subjects, which has led to a shortage of researchers and will impact the research the charity undertakes.

The project currently works with schools across Edinburgh and has recently signed up sessions with schools in Glasgow, Aberdeen, St Andrews and Dundee.

Eden Scott co-founding director Michelle Lownie said: “We are extremely proud to have the BHF as our charity partner for 2018/19. The impact they are having on heart disease in Scotland is profound. When we heard about the schools STEM project, we knew we had to support it as inspiring the next generation is vital to us.”

Hannah Costello, a PhD student at Queens Medical Research Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Our programme has really developed in the last two years. We get great feedback from the primary and secondary school children who are inspired by our sessions and are keen learn about STEM subjects.

“The support we get from the BHF makes a massive difference, so the additional support from Eden Scott will help us expand the sessions to more schools across the country.”