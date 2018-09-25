Eden Mill to open Glasgow retail outlet and bar

Gin and whisky distiller Eden Mill will open a new retail outlet at Glasgow’s Princes Square, as the company joins a string of leisure brands moving into the shopping centre.

Eden Mill, based near St Andrews, will open its new 4,090 sq ft retail unit at the end of October.

The outlet, its first outside St Andrews, will be home to Eden Mill’s Blendworks concept and a new Jax bar and eatery, which serves cocktails designed by its distillers.

The Blendworks experience sees Eden Mill’s tutors lift the curtain on the gin making process, giving visitors the chance to create their own gin.

Paul Miller, director at Eden Mill, said: “We are delighted that our second Eden Mill venue will be at Princes Square and we are confident that its quality and fun delivery will add to the exciting range of bespoke experiences visitors can enjoy.”

The distiller joins other high profile brands to have recently confirmed premises at Princes Square, including boutique cinema operator Everyman Cinemas and international fashion retailer Kate Spade New York.

Andrew Foulds, portfolio director at Princes Square owners Redevco, said: “The Eden Mill distillery and Blendworks in St Andrews is already listed as the number one tourist destination in Fife on TripAdvisor and we are confident that the new Princes Square outlet will become as popular.”