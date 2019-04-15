East Kilbride-based training and recruitment firm Love debuts new offering

A social business that delivers staff training and recruitment services has launched a new publishing arm as it looks to extend the reach of its charitable activities.

Love – which stands for life opportunities valuing everyone – is based in East Kilbride, and aims to solve social problems in a financially sustainable way, using the profits from its business activity to do good.

The organisation has launched Love Publications, which will publish educational and resource materials for children, young people, parents and teaching staff.

This will comprise books, e-books and podcast formats and will specialise in educational, training, social care and support themes – and with a specific emphasis on those requiring additional support for learning.

All profits will be used to support charitable arm Love learning, which provides education, employability, social care, and physical health programmes to vulnerable children and young people.

Love is the brainchild of Lynn Bell, who was inspired by her work with disadvantaged young people to improve their access to learning, and uses workers with both social work and teaching skills.

Currently working with about 150 young people, its reach has now spanned the Central Belt, and requests have come in from Aberdeen and the Highlands and Islands, for example.

“We stop the learning gap from happening,” she told The Scotsman, explaining that it can transform those that use its services, who have often been excluded from school.

Turnover for Love Learning grew from about £200,000 in 2017/18 to £650,000 in 2018/19 and is projected to rise to £3 million in 2019/20. Milestones include securing a place on the North Lanarkshire Council framework and agreeing pilot schemes with various Scottish councils.

A Hamilton office is set to open in May, it is focusing on wellbeing for corporates, and Bell is also on the lookout for ambassadors.

“We welcome our new [publications] programme as an opportunity to make a difference to the lives of vulnerable children and young adults,” she said, seeing a “real appetite” to bring about social change for young people.