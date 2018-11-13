Dundee’s ATL Turbine Services powers ahead

Dundee-based turbine component repair company ATL Turbine Services has posted a strong set of full-year results including a surge in sales.

The firm said revenues grew to £6.5 million in its financial year ending June, up by more than 30 per cent on the prior year, while the Baldovie-based business generated a seven-fold increase in pre-tax profits to more £1m.

Chief executive Dale Harris said: “ATL continues to deliver sustainable growth and robust financial performance. Over the last 12 months we quadrupled international sales, recruited technicians, engineers and support staff and invested in new process equipment.

“I’m particularly pleased that we have just added another three trainees to our team, giving more young people a start.”

He added: “It is the skill of our team and their customer focus that sets us apart. As a result, ATL has excellent long-term customer relationships, a healthy pipeline of new work and is exceptionally well positioned for continued growth.”

ATL was last year selected for Sharing in Growth, the Government-backed competitiveness improvement programme with the aim of making efficiency gains.

The firm said the programme has been instrumental in helping it generate efficiency gains and is set to continue for another three years, further supporting the company’s growth ambitions.