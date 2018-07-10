Drinks distributor to set up home in Glasgow

The first tenant has signed up for space at a major office development in Glasgow city centre following a multi-million-pound make-over.

Drinks distributor Edrington-Beam Suntory UK Distribution, formerly known as Maxxium UK, has taken the entire fourth floor of 191 West George Street, extending to more than 15,000 square feet, on a 15-year lease. The firm is set to relocate from its current base in Castle Business Park, Stirling in the autumn following a period of fitting-out.

Edrington-Beam Suntory UK was formed 18 years ago and manages the sales, marketing and distribution in the UK for a string of iconic whisky and spirits brands including Jim Beam, The Macallan, Laphroaig, The Famous Grouse and Courvoisier.

Neville Ross, the firm’s finance director, said: “This central location will base us in the heart of one of the UK’s largest and most vibrant and dynamic cities, placing us closer to our shareholders, Edrington and Beam Suntory, and to many great customers and over one million consumers.”

Tom Foley, NFU Mutual asset manager, added: “Launching a building of this quality and scale in Glasgow city centre is a real achievement and we’re proud to have delivered a high quality result.”

The letting follows completion of a major refurbishment programme at the building in the city’s central business district. The £5.5 million project created 87,000 sq ft of Grade A office space over six levels.