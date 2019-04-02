Douglas Home & Co launches base in Edinburgh

Borders-based chartered accountancy and tax advisory firm Douglas Home & Company has opened for business in Edinburgh.

The firm, which was founded in 1983 by former Prime Minister Sir Alec Douglas-Home’s nephew, Andrew Douglas-Home, has its head office in Kelso with a presence in Melrose, Haddington, Alnwick, Selkirk and Hawick.

Commenting on the opening of the new office, on the capital’s Rutland Square, managing director Alan Drummond said: “We are delighted to be opening an office in Edinburgh which will enable us to continue working closely with our local clients right on their doorstep.

“We look forward to providing these services to new markets and meeting many more ambitious business owners across the city in the coming months.”

Drummond, who joined the firm in 1990, added: “I know that we will keep doing what we do best for the next 35 years and continue to diversify our offering to the benefit of our clients, both in Edinburgh and across the country.”