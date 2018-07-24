Doonpark Holiday Park for sale for £1.2m

A “well-established” caravan park in Dumfries & Galloway has been brought to the market in a seven-figure deal by property consultancy Galbraith.

Doonpark Holiday Park is located just outside Kippford, offering views over the Urr Water and surrounding countryside.

The village of Kippford is a popular tourist destination with an established sailing community and an annual regatta organised by Solway Yacht Club.

Galbraith said the sale also included a four-bedroom house which could suit as accommodation for the owner or manager of the park, which is for sale for offers in excess of £1.2 million.

Harry Stott, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Doonpark is in an idyllic location in one of Dumfries & Galloway’s most popular tourist areas, very close to Kippford and the Solway coast and surrounded by beautiful, unspoilt scenery.

“The business was established in 1969, is family-owned and its residents return year after year. The excellent relations between residents at the caravan park and the current owner is one of the features which will be of considerable benefit to a purchaser. There is significant scope to increase the caravan park’s marketing profile together with development of the site.”

He added: “The holiday park has generated consistent turnover for the current owner over a number of years and it would be expected that a purchaser could continue and potentially further expand the business.

The caravan park extends to almost 11 acres and is licenced for 154 units, Galbraith noted. It currently has 123 static pitches and six touring pitches, meaning there is scope for additional pitches within the site.

Galbraith employs more than 270 staff across offices including Ayr, Edinburgh, Inverness, Perth and Stirling.