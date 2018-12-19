DM Hall agreed deal to take on Livingston property firm

DM Hall, the chartered surveying firm with offices across Scotland, has struck a deal to take on the business of Livingston-based JA Pollock Property Consultants.

As a result of the agreement, which is being billed as a merger, director Graeme Pollock will join DM Hall as the commercial agency director running the east of Scotland agency operation.

Established in 1997 by Jim Pollock, a property consultant who spent 30 years as an executive in the Livingston Development Corporation and is now set to retire, the firm’s initial role was to provide property advice to local businesses.

It now assists in the acquisition, development, leasing and sale of all types of non-residential property to a range of national and regional property investors and developers. The firm currently has a stock in excess of 100 properties, spread across Livingston and the West Lothian area.

Graeme Pollock said: “Merging our family-owned business into DM Hall represents a tremendous opportunity to capitalise on all the hard work put in over the years by the JA Pollock team.

“I believe our experience and expertise will be a major asset to the firm and look forward with great excitement to the next stage in our journey.”

Michael Court, partner and Head of DM Hall’s east commercial team, said: “JA Pollock is a well-respected property business and the major player in the West Lothian market. We are very pleased to have come to an agreement to merge its business into our national operations although it will continue to trade under its own name.”

He added: “We are delighted, too, that Graeme Pollock, who has headed the business for a number of years has chosen to join DM Hall.

“He will lead our agency operations in the east.”