Distiller Tomatin cheers strong sales rise

Whisky distiller Tomatin, which lies in the village of the same name, south of Inverness, is celebrating a 25 per cent hike in turnover while hailing the success of its visitor centre.

Newly released financial results for 2017 show that turnover hit £18 million, compared with £14.5m a year earlier. Profit before tax grew by 14 per cent from just over £3.5m to more than £4m.

The firm revealed that sales generated by the distillery visitor centre had surpassed the £1m mark for the first time. Having grown in line with the brand, the facility has become a key revenue stream for the business.

Stephen Bremner, who recently took up the position of managing director following more than a decade as sales director, said: “This is a very exciting time for Tomatin. In the past few years, we have gained a solid foothold in the international whisky market, particularly with our branded products.”

The distiller highlighted “particularly buoyant” markets the brand including the UK, the US and Germany, where the company reported its strongest ever sales.

Bremner added: “Following a couple years of decline, the whisky market is back on its feet and Tomatin is steadily seducing the new wave of whisky drinkers – not just on Scottish soil, but globally.”

Sited on the Speyside border, Tomatin is one of the largest distillers in the Highlands. In addition to its portfolio of core Tomatin products, the distillery producers Cu Bocan, a lightly peated whisky, and a range of blended whiskies.