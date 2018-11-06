Diageo veteran to stir up BrewDog’s spirits arm

Maverick beer maker BrewDog has hired Diageo veteran David Gates to head its distilling business.

The appointment comes as the Aberdeenshire firm’s distilling arm, LoneWolf, outlines plans to expand its spirit range beyond vodka and gin to encompass whisky and rum.

BrewDog, which has also built up a global chain of bars, said Gates brought with him a “wealth of experience” from his time at drinks giant Diageo, where he worked for 27 years and departed earlier this year as managing director of Diageo Futures.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “David is as obsessed with quality and flavour as we are. His proven success in building an established spirits division makes him a force to be reckoned with in the industry.”

Gates, who helped grow the Johnnie Walker brand, added: “The opportunity to shake up the spirits category with the industry’s biggest disruptor was just too good to pass up.”