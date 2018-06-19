Developers search for occupiers for remainder of Lomondgate scheme

A major regeneration site at the gateway to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park is on the hunt for new occupiers following the appointment of property agents to market the development.

Lomondgate has been delivered by Walker Group and Strathleven Regeneration CIC in a development deal that was struck to regenerate the former J+B whisky bottling plant on the outskirts of Dumbarton.

Much of the site is now a thriving mixed-use development featuring commercial, retail and residential space. One of the site’s earliest tenants was BBC Scotland, which built production facilities where the filming of River City and Still Game takes place.

Current occupants at the 100-acre site also include Aggreko, Whitbread, Costa, Euro Garages and Jaconelli’s Fish Restaurant. Private sector investment in Lomondgate has exceeded £100 million since the project launched.

The last remaining 23 acres of land remains available and is now being touted for a number of commercial uses, with the scope to be divided up to provide “opportunities of a smaller scale”.

Property consultancy GVA has been instructed to identify potential occupiers.

Steven Szostak, project director for Strathleven Regeneration CIC, said: “The remaining land presents the partnership with a tremendous opportunity to leave a significant and lasting legacy in the area.

“The partnership board is really ambitious, looking to build on the historic successes. The site is too important for the usual peripheral uses, we are looking to make a statement for communities, businesses and visitors.”

Paul Broad, director of business space for GVA, added: “The strength of Lomondgate can be measured in how well it has performed to date and the confidence existing occupants have in the site. The development can be accessed easily by all modes of transport.”