Denholm in hiring hat-trick amid record growth

Denholm, the executive search, recruitment and employer brand agency, has bolstered its team with key appointments at its Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.

The latest hires come as the firm flagged record double-digit revenue growth for 2018.

Robbie Broomfield joins Denholm’s Edinburgh office as business director, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience from the UK and Australia, while Lauren Waterman and Eve Chaplin join the firm as consultants in the Glasgow office opened last year.

Nicki Denholm, chief executive, said: “We’re excited to add Robbie, Lauren and Eve to the team as we close in on a record year of revenues in which our end-to-end focus to recruitment has really resonated with our client base.

“Despite an uncertain economic climate, we have seen a real resilience from our clients for whom hiring the best talent remains critical to their success. With this in mind, we are heading into 2019 with a strong and growing team.”

Founded in 2002, the firm’s client base includes Standard Life, VisitScotland, The R&A, Edrington Beam Suntory, Baxters and Skyscanner.