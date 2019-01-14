Dealmaker views promising outlook for Scotland’s M&A market

Have your say

Scotland’s corporate deal market remains buoyant despite geopolitical uncertainties, one of Scotland’s top dealmakers today stressed.

Mark Ellis, head of corporate finance at commercial law firm Burness Paull highlighted resilient investment levels over the past year, adding that global interest in investing in Scotland has been maintained across a wide range of sectors.

“Whilst there has been much talk of the uncertainties posed by Brexit and concerns about the medium and long-term economic prospects, this has not had any meaningful impact on deal activity in Scotland,” explained.

He flagged the continued growth and development of ambitious, scalable Scottish firms, with the tech and fintech sectors booming.

Burness Paull also noted the prominence of alternative lenders, with the firm having advised LendingCrowd on its £2 million fundraise in March.

Several ambitious Scottish firms “should hopefully come to market” in 2019, said Ellis.