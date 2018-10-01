Cowiesburn opens new office after turnover rises 100%

An Edinburgh-based property management company is launching in a new location after seeing its turnover double in the past 12 months.

Cowiesburn enjoyed turnover growth of more than 100 per cent during the last year thanks to a larger portfolio of managed properties, which it said was driven strongly by demand for its live information cloud-based investment system.

The property manager is expanding its Glasgow office and launching a branch in Manchester to accommodate for its new client wins.

Cowiesburn also recently secured two key hires, with Kash Bhatti, formerly of Galbraith, joining as director of facilities management in Glasgow, and Stuart McGill, formerly of LSH, appointed to head up the Manchester office.

Founder Donald Simpson said he anticipated future growth for the firm. He said: “We focus 100 per cent on property management and have developed a bespoke cloud-based management system.

“This system allows us to provide our clients with a unique service, including real time access to all financial information on their investments, along with a full model of their portfolios.

“I am also delighted that we have been able to recruit Kash and Stuart, who both have considerable experience in their fields. We now manage properties throughout the UK and the time is right to expand.”