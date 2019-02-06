Corporate law boss welcomes busy six weeks with eight deals completing

The head of the corporate team at law firm Shoosmiths in Edinburgh has hailed the department enjoying an “exceptionally busy” period despite Brexit uncertainty – and flagged strong appetite from clients.

Alison Gilson, a partner at the UK-wide organisation, highlighted the volume of transactions between late November and January.

The most recent of eight corporate completions undertaken in just six weeks saw Gilson advise John Smith & Son Group on the sale of its Hammicks legal information services division.

The business and assets sale for an undisclosed sum in late January saw Hammicks acquired by London-based Wildy & Sons, a legal bookseller and supplier.

John Smith & Son had bought the legal division of south of England-based Hammicks as part of its own expansion plans in 2003. Wildy now sees the acquisition of Hammicks as a chance to underline its credentials as a leading independent legal content provider in the UK.

Led by Gilson, the deal involved a number of teams in the Edinburgh office of Shoosmiths, including staff in banking, employment, real estate and commercial.

Gilson said: “John Smith Group were very keen to find a good home for their Hammicks legal information services division and I welcomed the opportunity for Shoosmiths to advise Peter and his team on the sale. I am also pleased that despite the shifting sands of Brexit, from my perspective there are clear signs that corporate clients continue to have an appetite to push ahead with sales, funding rounds and acquisitions. In recent months, there has been notable deal activity, including in the healthcare, technology and transport sectors.”