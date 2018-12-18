Copernicus secures fresh deal to deliver RAF aircraft training

Moray-based aircraft training firm Copernicus Technology has won a fresh Ministry of Defence contract to support aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth.

The company, which employs a team of ex-RAF personnel, has delivered a visual recognition training syllabus to senior representatives of the RAF Poseidon MRA Mk1 programme and has now won a second deal to deliver a training management system for the programme’s aircraft.

Copernicus business development director Roo Hornby said: “We are incredibly proud to have won another contract to support the RAF Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, close to our headquarters in Moray.

“The training management system we and our partners are delivering will play an essential role in the analysis, design and delivery of training to ensure all staff operating and supporting the aircraft exploit it to its full potential whilst operating to the highest standards of safety and assurance.”

Copernicus provides test equipment and data analysis services to the aerospace, defence and rail sectors, with customers in the UK, mainland Europe and the US.

Michelle Sanders, senior Ministry of Defence team leader responsible for the delivery of the RAF Poseidon fleet, said: “The expertise and agility of small businesses such as Copernicus Technology are essential to the success of these large capability programmes.

“It is also excellent to see businesses local to RAF Lossiemouth playing such a key role in the future of the region.”