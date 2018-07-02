Contracts for new Aberdeen stadium go out to tender

Aberdeen Football Club has appointed the first contract for phase one of its £50 million new stadium after being granted full planning permission for the project.

The club said it would appoint local firms “wherever possible” in other contracts now out to tender to build the first phase of the development at Kingsford, to the west of the city, in a move that will help safeguard or create 150 local jobs.

This phase, worth £10m, will include the construction of the training pavilion, groundsman’s accommodation, three professional training pitches, two 3G pitches and two grass pitches, the latter being mainly for use by Aberdeen Football Club’s Community Trust.

McIntosh Plant Hire is the first company to be awarded a contract, for the earthworks and ground remediation in preparation for the construction.

Founding directors of the Aberdeen firm, Bert and Moira McIntosh, said: “It’s a privilege for us to be involved.”