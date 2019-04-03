Construction group Sharkey names new director as orders build

Edinburgh-headquartered construction services group Sharkey has unveiled a high-level appointment after cheering “another successful year”.

The firm, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month, also pointed to a strong order book for 2019 and into 2020 and said it was increasingly moving into larger value projects.

Sharkey, which also has offices in London and Manchester, said it had appointed Jim Black from rival ISG to the post of business development director.

Black previously led the business development function at the Scottish office of ISG. He joins the leadership team at Sharkey, working alongside managing director Billy Harrison and tasked with supporting business growth and sourcing new opportunities.

Harrison said: “It’s a real coup having Jim join the business and it comes at an important time for Sharkey as we move into our next phase of growth in Scotland and across the UK.”

The firm said 2018 had been a successful year, with key projects including the multi-million-pound fit-out at Morgan Stanley’s Glasgow office, the conversion of the Baxter Brothers & Co jute mill in Dundee into the Indigo Hotel and Staybridge Apartments and the major fit-out completion of all seven floors at Quartermile 4 in Edinburgh for chip developer Cirrus Logic and one of Canada’s largest banks, Bank of Montreal and its BMO Global Asset Management division.

The group has been taking on larger value projects and has seen new-build schemes become a fast-growing revenue stream over the last 36 months. Sharkey operates across the UK for a range of clients in sectors including commercial office, hotel and leisure, retail frameworks and the public sector.