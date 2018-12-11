Commercial property: Technopole science park means business

The New Year will see the completion of the first phase at the Edinburgh Technopole business park, near the University of Edinburgh’s Easter Bush Campus at Roslin in Midlothian, creating vital new accommodation for science and technology firms.

Trinity Investment Management launched phase one at the end of November. It is due for completion in the second quarter of next year and will deliver up to 37,000 sq ft of office and laboratory units designed by Oberlanders Architects.

The first building, Pioneer, will offer 18,500 sq ft of open-plan space ready for bespoke fit outs to suit individual occupiers, with the benefit of 78 car parking spaces.

The building will also include The Hub, a café and co-working space which will be available to all occupiers of Edinburgh Technopole.

A further building of 18,500 sq ft will follow shortly after, and there is also scope for additional buildings designed to the specific requirements of tenants.

Edinburgh Technopole lies within 126 acres of mature landscaped estate, and is part of the Edinburgh Science Triangle (EST).

EST is a multi-disciplinary partnership between universities, research institutes, the NHS, science parks, Scottish Enterprise, and central and local government in Edinburgh and neighbouring council areas.

The three points of the triangle are Livingston in West Lothian, Musselburgh in East Lothian and Easter Bush in Midlothian.

The collaborative project has built a professional scientific community based on academic research and commercial enterprises. The target sectors for the project include the life sciences, informatics, micro- and optoelectronics and energy.

Edinburgh Technopole sits alongside the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute and Royal School of Veterinary Studies, Pentland Science Park, and the Moredun Institute, forming the Capital’s principal science and technology hub.

Edinburgh Technopole’s existing 90,000 sq ft is fully let to tech companies such as Indigo Vision, Almac, Tom Tom and Xilinx.

Owners Trinity are now focussing on the future master plan for the park, which will deliver up to 500,000 sq ft.

Simon Hoad, executive director of Trinity, says: “Success to date at Edinburgh Technopole means that we need new space to offer options to our current occupiers, and opportunities for newcomers.

“The next phase will deliver this space and also a significant increase in amenity on the park.”

Neil McConnachie of Eric Young and Co, joint leasing agents, says: “The development of new space at Edinburgh Technopole is timely, with unprecedented demand in the city and a resultant drought of new buildings.

“We expect strong demand, particularly as the science and technology sector lacks options specifically tailored to their needs.’’