Commercial property: Digital ratings help find good connections

The WiredScore certification ranks buildings and developments:

n Platinum is attributed to those that offer best in-class connectivity

n Gold recognises the building is prepared for connectivity needs of future tenants

n Silver denotes a building that meets the connectivity needs of today’s commercial tenants

n Certified is awarded to those that meet the minimum WiredScore standards

n The owners of a building which fails to meet the minimum WiredScore standard will be offered a road-map and guidance to improve its connectivity.