Commercial property: Digital ratings help find good connections

The WiredScore certification ranks buildings and developments:
n Platinum is attributed to those that offer best in-class connectivity
n Gold recognises the building is prepared for connectivity needs of future tenants
n Silver denotes a building that meets the connectivity needs of today’s commercial tenants
n Certified is awarded to those that meet the minimum WiredScore standards
n The owners of a building which fails to meet the minimum WiredScore standard will be offered a road-map and guidance to improve its connectivity.