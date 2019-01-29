Commercial property: A tale of two cities in students study

Some 1,688 new student bed spaces were created in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2018, taking the total number in the two cities to 34,821, according to a research study by Cushman and Wakefield.

The real estate agent’s UK Student Accommodation Report 2018-19 showed that while in Glasgow 1,231 additional bed spaces were created, the Capital saw just 457 last year.

The growth in Glasgow is due to the launch of developments such as Downing Students’ West View in Partick and Homes for Students’ Riverside Glasgow on the north bank of the Clyde in the city centre.

David Feeney, UK student accommodation advisory at Cushman and Wakefield, comments: “All of Glasgow’s higher education institutions have seen continued sustained growth over the past five years, which has led to extensive developer interest in the city.

“Rental growth has remained muted in the past year, at just 1 per cent, reflecting the levels of competition in the market.

“It is likely that future rental growth will be dependent on a continuing increase in student numbers. The developments set for success [are] those that are well located, within ten minutes of a university campus, offer high-quality social amenities and, crucially, value for money.”

Surprisingly, given that Edinburgh has the largest number of purpose-built student beds in Scotland at 17,579, only one significant development was launched in the Capital over the last 12 months, Vita Student Edinburgh in Fountainbridge. With rents at the 305-bed dormitory as high as £327 per week, it offers luxury accommodation and benefits include free-to-use bikes.

Of Edinburgh, Feeney says: “Lack of suitable space in the city centre constrained growth, however, we expect 800 new beds to be created in 2019.

“Despite a strong market performance for student accommodation in 2018-19, there is uncertainty around the future of the student population in Scotland, as there are so many EU students studying at Scottish universities that currently do not pay tuition fees.”

The quality of amenity spaces, such as common areas, is more important than ever to the success of schemes, with those offering high-quality spaces experiencing a 3 per cent annual increase in rents compared with 2.5 per cent for those of a poorer quality.

Feeney adds: “Even with the uncertainty caused by Brexit, we don’t expect the UK to become any less venerated as a top location for study, and predict the upward trend to continue in 2019.

“Students are increasingly discerning when they select a university and the quality of amenity spaces is more important than ever to the success of schemes.

“With the private sector tendency towards individual rooms and amenity quality, there is a real opportunity for developers to meet increasing demand, in a market where students are not just weighing up the quality of their courses, but the quality of facilities too.

“Over the coming year, we will see more re-provisioning of bed spaces into high-grade communal spaces and an increasing number of private-university partnerships to achieve outstanding living spaces for students close to academic buildings.”