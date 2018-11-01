Comedy club looks to have Glaswegians laughing

A comedy club is set to open its first Scottish venue after securing a site in Glasgow.

The Glee Comedy Club has taken a basement unit at 7/11 Renfield Street in the city centre on a 15-year lease, property consultant CBRE has revealed.

Now comprising a chain of live stand-up comedy and music venues, The Glee Club first opened in 1994 in Birmingham’s Chinese quarter. The business now has venues in Cardiff, Nottingham and Oxford.

The Glasgow club will mark the chain’s first venture in Scotland. The Renfield Street venue, which is due to be launched in February, will host comedy shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

Kevin Sims, senior director at CBRE, said: “Surrounded by vibrant commercial premises, as well as colleges, universities and entertainment spots, we are confident that the club’s newest venue will benefit greatly from the custom of those who work, live and visit the city centre.”

CBRE acted for the landlord, UK Property Finance.