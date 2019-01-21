Clear future as windows firm Scotia moves into new HQ

Scotia Double Glazing, an Ayrshire-based windows and doors specialist, has expanded into a new, purpose-built factory after agreeing a six-figure funding deal.

The business received additional investment from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) – a Tata Steel subsidiary set up to help growing companies operating in former steel producing areas – to develop the new HQ facility.

The move has enabled the firm to bring together its five smaller factories into a single hub, in Kilmarnock. It is also planning to expand its current workforce of 180 by 10 per cent over the next two years.

Scotia previously received funding from UKSE in 2014, which assisted in a management buyout, spearheaded by managing director Robert McKnight.

Scott Webb of UKSE said: “Scotia Double Glazing is a strong performer in the industry and seeing how the company has grown since 2014 is remarkable. It’s an exciting time for the company.”