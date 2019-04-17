Chivas owner Pernod swallows ‘super-premium’ gin brand

Spirits giant Pernod Ricard, which owns Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, has cheered a deal to swallow Malfy, an Italian “super-premium” gin brand.

The agreement has been struck with Biggar & Leith, a US-based firm which owns a small portfolio of spirits brands.

Biggar & Leith’s name originates from its founder’s great-great-great-great grandfather, Thomas Gladstone, who left his home in Biggar in 1746 for the port of Leith where he apprenticed and then started his own wine and spirits merchant.

Malfy is a range of upmarket gins distilled by the Vergnano family in the Italian region of Moncalieri, and already present in several international markets such as the UK, the US and Germany.

Each gin in the range is distilled using local ingredients such as juniper, coastal grown Italian lemons and Sicilian blood oranges and pink grapefruits.

Christian Porta, managing director in charge of global business development at Pernod Ricard, said: “This acquisition is true to our long-standing strategy of investing in brands with strong potential in growing categories.

“In line with the launch of our ‘Transform and Accelerate’ strategic plan, we will continue actively managing our fantastic portfolio of brands.”

Elwyn Gladstone, founder of Biggar & Leith, said: “We are excited to see Malfy gin move to the Pernod Ricard family of brands. We believe that with their stewardship and expertise in building super-premium spirits brands, Malfy will continue to flourish.”